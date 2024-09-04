The Houston Texans hit a home run in the 2023 NFL Draft, landing their franchise quarterback in CJ Stroud. However, if Stroud were ever to get injured, the Texans want to ensure they have a proper backup plan in place.

Which is why Houston signed Davis Mills to a one-year contract extension worth $5 million in new money, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.. Mills will now serve as Stroud's backup through at least the 2025 season.

Stroud ultimately took the starting job away from Mills. However, the quarterback is still a valued member of Houston's organization. He has appeared in 34 games since joining the team in 2021, starting 26 of them.

He went 5-19-1 as a starter, partially being one of the main reasons Houston added Stroud. Mills struggled with interceptions, carrying a 35/25 TD/INT ratio, throwing for 5,955 yards. He broke the 3,000 yard mark while starting 15 games in 2022.

Mills won't have much of an opportunity to improve his numbers while Stroud is healthy. However, as the Texans look to make a deeper playoff run, they trust Mills as their backup.

Still, Stroud gave Houston plenty of proof that they found their quarterback of the present and future. He was named Rookie of the Year while going 9-6 as a starter. Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Because of his addition, the Texans' potential has now reached the moon. The front office has built around him, adding trusted veterans such as Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs. With DeMeco Ryans at coach and Stroud at quarterback, Houston has the look of a potential Super Bowl contender.

But in a run to the championship, injuries can happen. They're one of the few things in sports you can't really plan for. If Stroud were to suffer an unfortunate injury, Davis Mills would be ready to step up. He may not provide the same amount of offense, but Houston still thinks he can come in an win a game when necessary.

After years of quarterback confusion, the Texans have solved their issue through 2025. As long as Stroud is on the roster, Houston can consider the case closed.