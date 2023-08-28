The Houston Texans' Week 1 starter has been announced, and it's CJ Stroud. After months of speculation (and some needless drama), the rookie quarterback is set to start for Houston against the Baltimore Ravens. This wasn't surprising to most fans, considering his competition. Nonetheless, Houston fans can rest easy knowing that there won't be any early QB drama.

After their final preseason game, CJ Stroud commented on finally earning the QB1 role, per NFL.com. The Texans rookie was thankful for the blessing of being the starter . While he's aware of the pressure that comes with being the QB1, Stroud vowed to do his best.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“You gotta keep working. It was definitely a blessing, something that I think I've worked for and definitely earned, but at the same time nothing else really changes. I'm still going to work like the way I've been working, even more now,” Stroud said in his postgame press conference. “I'm blessed to be a starter so young in this league, which isn't the easiest thing to do, but I know my (Texans) coaches have faith and trust in me, and I'll go out there and try to do my best.”

Stroud being named as the Texans' QB1 isn't exactly surprising. What was surprising, though, was the Demeco Ryans' apparent hesitation in naming the rookie the starter. Thankfully for Houston fans, it seemed like Stroud relished the opportunity to fight for his spot. Some people like the hustle and the grind, and the OSU product loved the competition.

With Stroud being named as the Texans' starter, the trifecta of first-round QBs have officially claimed their respective team's QB1 roles. Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson was named as the starters earlier than Stroud. Which of these three stars will find the most success in the league?