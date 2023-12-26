Veteran presence arrives in H-Town.

DeMeco Ryans is starting to have a vision of what a squad around CJ Stroud looks like. They will continue to strive to get moving parts from the NFL Draft and through trades. But, one move from the Denver Broncos definitely helped his Houston Texans out. Kareem Jackson was waived by Sean Payton's squad and now has the ability to return off waivers. Will he head straight to making a reunion?

The answer? Yes. Kareem Jackson will be claimed by the Texans off waivers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The veteran safety even got so excited about making his return that he had to air out his feelings.

Mark Berman from FOX at 26 asked him about the Texans move and all he could say was, “I’m back. Can’t wait. I’m thrilled.”

This move came after a controversial and hard-hitting season for the former Broncos safety. He was charged as much as $90,000 for illegal hits. One of which saw him take Joshua Dobbs of the Minnesota Vikings down. There was not a flag called but it remained unpopular among a lot of fans.

Now, the Texans are getting a key veteran in their secondary. The 35-year-old still has some legs in him producing two interceptions and 51 combined tackles for a season. His addition to CJ Stroud's squad proves how his intangibles like leadership matter to a team. Hopefully, he can more grit and hustle to DeMeco Ryans' defensive unit despite his age.

Overall, this should definitely improve the Texans' eight-win record.