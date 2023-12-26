Can Kareem Jackson boost the Texans' chances of making the playoffs?

The Houston Texans are in a pivotal position late in the 2023-24 NFL season. The Texans are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts for the best record in the AFC South. Moreover, Houston has made a move to acquire former Broncos safety Kareem Jackson amid the NFL Playoffs race.

Kareem Jackson bolsters the Texans' defense amid a late-season push

Houston claimed Jackson off waivers after he was released from the Denver Broncos on Monday, per NBC Sports. Jackson was suspended for two illegal hits during the 2023 season, but now he will have a fresh start with a competitive team.

The 35-year-old veteran safety spent nine seasons with the Texans before going to the Broncos in 2019. In 2023, Jackson has amassed 35 solo tackles, two interceptions, and three passes defended. He is a quality starter who should aid Houston's defense in their quest to make the postseason.

The Texans are coming off a tough Week 16 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The 36-22 defeat made the playoff race in the AFC South more interesting. The Jaguars lost to the Tampa Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Atlanta Falcons. Now, three teams are tied for the top spot in the division.

Houston needs to win its last two games of the season and hope for the losses of others to have a chance at the playoffs. The Texans went on a mid-season hot streak that proved they can compete with top teams. CJ Stroud's impending return should help the team push further.

All in all, can Kareem Jackson's presence help Houston finish the 2023-24 season on a high note?