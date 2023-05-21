Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

After a few rough seasons, the Houston Texans are potentially about to be on the upswing. Two stud rookies in C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson and a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans could build the team back up into a winner. Veteran players are taking notice of what Houston is doing. One of them is Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney, who works out in Houston during the offseason, and the Texans did have some recent communication, according to Mark Berman of FOX26 Houston. He sounded enthused by the idea of returning to the team that drafted him first overall in 2014.

Former @HoustonTexans DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney, free agent after 2 seasons w/ @Browns,lives in Houston &works out at Fairchild Sports Performance.Asked about potential return to Texans: "It'd be nice-I'm a big fan of their new head coach" On Cleveland:"They got a good thing going" pic.twitter.com/7krxy0JxoW — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 20, 2023

“It’d be nice to be here,” Jadeveon Clowney said. “All my family’s here, friends here, the guys I work out with who help me take care of my body a lot better. Being right up under them, that’s what I was thinking about, something like that. But you never know. You never know what’ll happen. You never know what’s in front of you.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Clowney was a three-time Pro Bowler in five seasons with the Texans. The 30-year-old is a free agent following an unceremonious end to his stint with the Cleveland Browns. He had only 2.0 sacks last season by 9.0 the year before.

The Texans could use some more pass rushers and someone to help develop Anderson. The Alabama product has superstar potential but needs time to tune up his skills. Clowney said he still has a lot left in the tank and could be a quality addition to Ryans’ defense.

“I see they’re putting the pieces together. I’m a big fan of their new head coach. They got some guys up front…they just got the rookie [Anderson] this year,” Clowney said of the Texans.

However, Clowney also mentioned he wants to go to a team with a good quarterback in place that can give him a chance to win. Stroud is talented but he still has to show what he can do at the highest level. Clowney’s preference is understandably to play on a competitive team that he can help lead to a Super Bowl. Either he really believes in Houston’s rebuild or will have to wait for a little to re-sign there.