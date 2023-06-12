The Houston Texans announced that franchise legend J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor at halftime of Houston's Oct. 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watt, who retired from professional football after the 2022 season, spent the first ten seasons of his career with the Texans. Arguably the greatest player to ever wear a Texans uniform, Watt had 101 sacks, 172 tackles for loss and forced 25 fumbles with Houston.

He put together one of the greatest four-year stretches a defensive player has ever had in NFL history from 2012-2015. During that span, Watt won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and recorded 69 sacks, 119 tackles for loss and forced 15 fumbles. He did all of that without missing a game.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Watt is the second Texans player and the third member of the franchise to earn the prestigious honor. Andre Johnson was the first member in 2017 and Bob McNair, the team's founder and first owner, was posthumously inducted in 2019 following his death the year prior.

Watt's induction will be even more special with the fact that his brother T.J. plays for the Steelers. It will be a full family affair on the first day of October, that is if the middle Watt brother Derek, who is currently a free agent after spending the last three seasons in Pittsburgh, isn’t playing for a different team.

J.J. Watt will get his day in Canton, Ohio in five years when he is voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first-ballot inductee. Before that, he'll get his first post-retirement football honor by joining the elite company of Texans franchise icons.