The future is bright for the Texans.

Even though the Houston Texans' Super Bowl asipirations ended Saturday night in a 34-10 loss on the road to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, the future still looks so bright for the AFC South division franchise. Former Houston star JJ Watt will be the first one to tell everyone that.

“Very impressive performance from the Baltimore Ravens. Well-rounded squad that can beat you multiple ways, with an MVP at quarterback. Hell of a year for the Texans. Pride has been restored in Houston. Hope for the future has never been higher. Be proud H-Town,” Watt posted on X (formerly Twitter) after CJ Stroud and the Texans fell prey to simply a much better team in the Ravens.

Stroud did not have a sparkling performance in the Ravens game, as he only had 175 passing yards on 19/33 completions. If anything, he managed to finish the game without a turnover versus an opportunistic Baltimore defense that still limited the usually high-scoring Texans to only a total of 213 yards and just 10 first downs. Conversely, the Ravens had a field day on offense, with Jackson and company compiling 352 total yards while also going 4-for-5 inside the red zone.

Texans exceeded expectations in Year 1 of CJ Stroud

Nevertheless, there is no denying that the Texans have once again established themselves as a team to watch out for going forward. After winning just a total of 11 games in the previous three seasons, Houston went 10-7 in 2023, made the playoffs, and even scored a postseason victory by blowing out the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round, thanks in large part to the fantastic performance of rookie quarterback Stroud.