The Green Bay Packers are off to a strong start during the 2024 NFL season, and one former franchise quarterback continues to praise the organization despite no longer being on the team. With the 2024 presidential election approaching, Brett Favre compared the Packers to former president Donald Trump during a rally in October.

Favre said this during a late-month meet-up in Wisconsin:

“Much like the Packer organization, Donald Trump and is his organization is a winner. And the United States of America won with his leadership,” Favre said, provided by Ari Meirov.

Favre has an extensive history with the Packers that goes back to 1992. Favre made an immediate impact during his first year with the team, throwing for 3,227 yards and 18 touchdowns. He continued his stout production for several years and experienced his biggest breakout during the 1995 season. Favre amassed a career-high 4,413 yards and 38 TDs.

The legendary QB spent 16 seasons with the Packers and later joined the New York Jets for one season and the Minnesota Vikings for two. By the end of his playing career, Favre totaled 11 Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro selections, three NFL MVPs, and one Super Bowl championship.

Green Bay has indeed continued to be a winning organization after Favre's time with the team. Aaron Rodgers spearheaded Lambeau's finest to substantial 2010s success. The Packers are now led by Jordan Love and a plethora of other contributors in 2o24.

Through their first eight games of the 2024 season, Green Bay possesses a 6-2 record, which places them second in the NFC North standings. The competition within the division is arguably at an all-time high, with at least three teams being considered contenders.

The Packers will face mighty division foe Detroit Lions in a home matchup on Nov. 3. How Green Bay looks in the game could determine how they fare in the division by the end of the season.