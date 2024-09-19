Joe Mixon’s recent ankle injury has left his status uncertain heading into Week 3, though early reports suggest it's not severe enough to sideline him for an extended period. After undergoing an MRI, the Texans have yet to determine a clear timetable for his return, with Mixon sitting out of practice on Thursday, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.

‘This is a practice heat that can make or break souls. No Juice Scruggs or Jarrett Patterson. No Joe Mixon or Dameon Pierce so far. ‘

Head coach DeMeco Ryans noted the team would monitor him closely throughout the week, calling it a “day-by-day” situation as they assess his recovery.

Mixon’s injury occurred in the third quarter of Houston’s hard-fought 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears when he was hit by linebacker T.J. Edwards. Edwards executed a hip-drop tackle — a technique that has raised safety concerns in recent seasons due to its propensity to cause lower-body injuries. As Mixon turned upfield after catching a pass from C.J. Stroud, his ankle became trapped awkwardly beneath Edwards' body, causing him to immediately grab his lower leg in visible discomfort. After limping off the field and entering the medical tent for further examination, Mixon made a brief return but ultimately exited for good as the pain persisted.

Texans' backfield faces uncertainty with Mixon and Pierce sidelined ahead of Week 3 matchup against Vikings

This setback for Mixon comes at a difficult time for the Texans, who are already dealing with limited depth at the running back position. Dameon Pierce, another key part of Houston’s offense, missed the Bears game and has also been absent from practice. Mixon’s performance in Week 1 showcased his potential in Houston’s backfield, as he rushed for an impressive 159 yards and a touchdown. However, his productivity against the Bears was cut short, finishing with just 25 rushing yards on nine carries as the injury slowed him down.

If both Mixon and Pierce are unavailable or limited for Week 3, the Texans may be forced to lean on Cam Akers, a recent offseason acquisition. Akers, who signed with Houston in July after recovering from an Achilles injury, would be facing his former team in the Minnesota Vikings, where he played during the 2023 season.

As Joe Mixon continues his recovery process, his availability for Sunday’s matchup remains in question. The Texans are taking a cautious approach, hoping that the injury will not linger into future weeks. How quickly Mixon can return to full strength will be critical for Houston, especially given the team's reliance on a strong ground game to complement rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.