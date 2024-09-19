The Houston Texans are off to a strong 2-0 start in 2024-25, but star offensive weapons Nico Collins and Joe Mixon suffered concerning injuries during Sunday night's win over the Chicago Bears.

Both of the Texans' star weapons missed practice on Wednesday as they recover from lower-body injuries, according to Jesse Morse on X, formerly Twitter.

“Nico Collins missed practice today with a hip and foot injury,” Morse reported. “Something to monitor over the next 24-48 hours to determine severity.

“Joe Mixon missed practice with an ankle injury.”

There was some good news that surfaced about Collins, who has become C.J. Stroud's favorite target over the last year. The star wideout is still expected to play in Houston's Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston.

Mixon suffered a high ankle sprain after what appeared to be a hip-drop tackle on Sunday night, but no penalty was called. He made waves in Houston in Week 1 with a monster performance against the Indianapolis Colts where he rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. If he is forced to sit out on Sunday, Cam Akers would be the likely replacement for the Texans and would handle a large workload.

Collins is currently the NFL's leading receiver through two weeks with 252 yards and a score on 14 catches, and would be sorely missed if he ends up missing any time.

Nico Collins cementing himself as one of the NFL's elite receivers

Nico Collins was one of the NFL's breakout stars last season, and he has continued his rapid rise so far in 2024 with a pair of 100+ yard games to start the season.

Wide receiver is one of the most talented positions in the league at the moment, and seemingly every team has a star weapon on the outside. However, Collins' versatile skillset and elite production is starting to separate him from the pack.

The Michigan product resembles the old fashioned, true X-receiver on the outside that you don't see as much of anymore. Collins is a big body, standing at 6-foot-4, 222 pounds, and his burly frame allows him to dominate at the catch point down the field. He is also a hassle to bring down after the catch, as you consistently see him bouncing off defenders while also possessing the long speed to create explosive plays in the open field.

Collins might not have entered the territory of Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb just yet, but his production towards the end of last season and at the start of this one suggests that he could be on his way there. With Stroud on a similar ascent at quarterback, the two are quickly developing into one of the top superstar duos in the NFL.