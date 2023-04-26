Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III missed his entire rookie season in 2022 after being diagnosed with leukemia. But, the youngster is now through his treatment and finally back on the field, via TMZ Sports:

After missing his entire rookie season while battling cancer, star receiver John Metchie III was back at Houston Texans practice Tuesday. https://t.co/uuR3zI5VLS — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 26, 2023

The Texans passing offense ranked toward the bottom of the league last year. They could very well use another weapon and Metchie III is just that. He was a star at Alabama and eventually got nabbed in the second round by Houston in the 22′ draft after catching 155 passes for 2,081 yards across three seasons with the Crimson Tide, including 14 touchdowns.

Even though John Metchie III is back on the field, head coach DeMeco Ryans said recently they will take it slowly when it comes to getting him accustomed to playing in live-game situations once the campaign rolls around.

“With John, as with every other player, we’re going to take it one day at a time and see where he can grow and where he can be when the time comes,” Ryans told reporters. “At the right time, when the season comes, we’ll see where he is.”

By the looks of it, Metchie is on the right track. With the season still many months away, the Texans could very well have the 22-year-old suiting up in Week 1. Houston may also have a brand new QB1 come Thursday when the 2023 NFL Draft begins. With the second overall pick, there is a good chance they select either Bryce Young or CJ Stroud.

As for Metchie, there is a strong belief he could be a great player for the franchise.