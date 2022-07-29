There are some things that are bigger than sports. This is typically understood when unfortunate circumstances occur and this is just the case with John Metchie III and the Houston Texans. It was announced on Sunday that Metchie III had been diagnosed with a form of Leukemia and will likely be sitting out this season to focus on his health. This does not change him being a part of the team and the Texans showed this by allowing him to address the team to open camp this year.

Texans rookie John Metchie III addressed the team to open camp to discuss his battle with leukemia pic.twitter.com/WIrr4gKvyH — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 29, 2022

The rookie wide receiver was drafted in the second round of the most recent NFL draft. The Alabama standout had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and 8 touchdowns before tearing his ACL in the SEC championship game. The expectation was that he would be ready for camp prior to the most recent diagnosis. Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban also released a statement saying that he and the rest of the program will be alongside to support the rookie every step of the way.

In the statement that was released by the Texans, Mitchie III stated that “Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia.” It is admirable that he remains present in the organization amid his battle. The football field will be waiting for the 22-year-old whenever he is ready but the focus is on conquering another opponent. The Texans, Alabama, and the rest of the sports world will certainly be rooting for him every step of the way.