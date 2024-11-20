Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud addressed his performance following the team's 34-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining an aggressive approach despite recent interceptions.

In the Week 11 matchup, Stroud completed 23 of 34 passes for 257 yards, threw one interception, and did not record a touchdown, resulting in a passer rating of 77.1. Despite these statistics, the Texans improved to a 7-4 record, extending their lead over the Indianapolis Colts (5-6) in the AFC South.

When questioned about his interception during the game, Stroud addressed the media in a video snippet shared by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, stating, “I'm moving on, bro. It's a good question to ask me on Monday, but I tried to anticipate it. I thought it was a great read—my coaches did as well.”

Stroud further elaborated on his mindset, adding, “Just like I told you, bruh, shooters gotta shoot, and if you live by the score, you'll die by the score. I'm just gonna continue to play and throw anticipations, no-looks… I'm gonna be me; I'm gonna go out there and have fun.”

CJ Stroud embraces aggressive mindset for Texans-Titans clash

He acknowledged the potential for mistakes but emphasized the importance of maintaining his style of play: “If it means I gotta throw more picks to get us to win, it is what it is. My coaches trust me, and I believe I'm able to make some really good reads and also check it down when I need to and make the smart play.”

Stroud dismissed concerns about an increase in interceptions, asserting, “So, I don't think it's ‘oh all of a sudden C.J. is throwing a whole bunch of picks.' No, I'm doing the same things that I've been doing.”

The Texans' victory over the Cowboys marked their seventh win of the season, solidifying their position atop the AFC South. Stroud's performance, while not without flaws, contributed to the team's success in the in-state rivalry.

Looking ahead, Stroud and the Texans will prepare to host the Tennessee Titans (2-8) at NRG Stadium in Week 12. Stroud aims to refine his performance while maintaining the aggressive mindset that has defined his play, seeking to lead his team to another victory and further strengthen their standing in the division.

The upcoming matchup provides an opportunity for CJ Stroud to balance his assertive style with strategic decision-making, aiming to minimize turnovers while continuing to make impactful plays. As the Texans strive for consistency, Stroud's approach will be pivotal in their pursuit of sustained success.