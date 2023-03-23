A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Maybe Laremy Tunsil has a future in the NFL — as an agent. He’s already done a magnificent job at representing himself full-time on the negotiation table this offseason, as evidenced by the fact that he just scored a massive three-year deal worth $75 million with the Houston Texans this offseason.

“I always wanted to be the CEO of my business team,” Laremy Tunsil said Wednesday (h/t Grant Gordon of NFL.com). “I always wanted to be the guy that leads my team. So, I hired the team, which includes Saint Omni, Laolu Sanni and Alexandra (Meaza). I wanted to do something that has never happened before. Making history for the second time in a row. Nobody has ever done that besides me. I always wanted to be the leader to start something new, and that’s what I did.”

Laremy Tunsil’s contract also comes with guaranteed money worth $60 million in total.

Tunsil knows his worth and he definitely used his performance on the field as leverage in order to force the Texans to cough up the money he was looking to get from them. The star left tackle is regarded as one of the best in the NFL in his position. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall rating of 80.0 with a 91.7 pass-blocking grade and a 66.2 in run-blocking. He is a premiere blindside protector in the league that the Texans obviously couldn’t afford to lose, especially with Houston potentially locked in on getting a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.