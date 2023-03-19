Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Houston Texans are making major moves on Sunday. Not only have the Texans agreed to trade receiver Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys, but they’ve also locked up left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a massive new contract. Tunsil and the Texans have agreed to a three-year, $75 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Laremy Tunsil’s contract includes $50 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport reports. The Texans left tackle is back to being the highest-paid player at his position.

Tunsil’s contract has a $25 million average annual value. The 28-year-old surpasses San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams for the largest average yearly salary. Williams makes just north of $23 million per season. Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari is right behind him with a $23 million average salary.

This marks the second time that the Texans have made Tunsil the highest-paid tackle in the NFL. In the 2020 offseason, Houston gave Tunsil a three-year, $66 million deal.

Tunsil is coming off his third Pro Bowl season in the last four years. There had been rumors that the Kansas City Chiefs were interested in making a trade for the veteran.

Tunsil is likely going to protect one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. With the second overall pick, the Texans are expected to select a quarterback. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are all candidates to be drafted with the No. 2 selection.

Now that Cooks has been traded to the Cowboys, the Texans are also in need of a No. 1 wide receiver.

Houston had a 3-13-1 record in the 2022 season. The Texans have won fewer than five games in three straight years.