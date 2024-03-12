The Houston Texans are prioritizing the reinforcement of their defense in preparation for the 2024 season. As a result, Houston has made a decisive NFL free agency move on former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter.
Texans bolster defense with exceptional multi-time Pro Bowl LB
Houston and Danielle Hunter have agreed to a two-year, $49 million deal with $48 million fully guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport. The four-time Pro Bowler will be an exceptional help to Houston's defense.
The Vikings originally drafted Hunter in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Hunter steadily improved and had a breakout season in 2018. He amassed 71 total tackles to go with 14.5 sacks. As a result of his stout production, Hunter earned his first Pro Bowl appearance.
Then, the former LSU football standout nearly replicated his 2018 production with a second Pro Bowl honor in 2019. However, Hunter's play in 2022 and 2023 is what earned the favor of the Texans.
After earning his third Pro Bowl selection a year prior, Hunter achieved the feat again with a career year in 2023. He comes off a season where he totaled 83 tackles, 16.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles, the latter two of which were top-five NFL rankings.
Hunter will be a great addition to a Texans team with high aspirations.
Houston finished the 23-24 season with a record of 10-7 and was the top team in the AFC South. All eyes were on rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. Stroud had a productive season and led the Texans to the second round of the NFL Playoffs.
With Stroud, Danielle Hunter, and other pieces returning amid NFL free agency, the Texans have a bright outlook for an improved showing in 2024.