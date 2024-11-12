The Houston Texans are still in control of the AFC South with a 6-4 record, but that says more about the state of the division rather than the team's prowess as of late. Losers of three of their last four games, the Texans need to get back on track in Week 11 against the floundering Dallas Cowboys. This is the perfect time for the return of wide receiver Nico Collins, who hasn't played in five weeks and is expected to play in Monday Night Football, per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

Collins still leads the Texans with 567 receiving yards and eight catches of 20+ yards. Quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for over 300 yards twice this season but has failed to do so since Collins went down in Week 5.

Stroud only has two passing touchdowns in his last four games.

Texans slipped down to No. 4 AFC seed

Head coach DeMeco Ryans sounds frustrated with his football team's direction. After a difficult 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, Ryans wants to reevaluate the offense.

“We have to look at the play calling. Have to look at everything. We talked about getting started in the second half, and we talked about being better in the second half. But to come out and turn the ball over on the first play of the second half and to get in the red zone where we have points and to turn the ball over, that's not winning football.”

After jumping out to a 23-7 lead at halftime against the Lions, the Texans allowed 19 unanswered points, failing to get on the board with any points in the second half.

Collins' return should instantly revitalize this offense, especially in his big play ability. He leads the league with 3.68 yards per route run and is fourth with 12.6 yards per target. Collins' 195 yards after the catch still ranks 11th! That's an incredible stat, considering he's only played about 4.5 games this year.

In a great example of taking accountability, Stroud accepted blame and shouldered the questions from the media after the loss.

“Definitely should have won this game,” Stroud said. “My job is to lead the offense to score points, and I didn't do that today. … We really should have put them away after the first half. It's really on the offense.”

As did left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who believes the team can grow from these mistakes.

“We are not being an efficient offense in the second half. What we did in the first half, we had our foot on the pedal, and we're clicking on all cylinders. Then we get in the second half, we take our foot off the pedal, and that's something we can't do if we want to be a championship football team. We've been struggling with that the whole year. That's on everybody, that's me, I have to play better, too. We all have to.”

The Texans travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Monday, November 18 at 8:15 p.m. EST.