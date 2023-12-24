Nico Collins didn't play for the Texans in Week 15, but it looks like he is going to be able to make a return to the field against the Browns

The Houston Texans managed to keep themselves firmly in the playoff picture in Week 15 with an upset victory over the Tennessee Titans, and they will have to pull off another surprise victory against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 in order to keep those hopes alive, which is going to be tough with C.J. Stroud out and Case Keenum under center. Thankfully, it looks like they have gotten some good news on Nico Collins.

Collins has enjoyed a breakout campaign as the Texans leading wide receiver, but he was forced to miss their big win over the Titans after he suffered a calf injury back in their Week 14 loss to the Jets. Collins' calf wasn't fully healed last week, but he's been progressing well throughout the week, and it sounds like his rehabilitation efforts will result in him rejoining his teammates on the field when they take on the Browns.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Texans WR Nico Collins (calf) is listed as questionable and is expected to go, source said. Same with LB Denzel Perryman (Achilles).”

Texans offense will benefit greatly from Nico Collins' return

Getting Collins back for this crucial game against the Browns will be huge, as the Texans have also dealt with the blow of losing star rookie wideout Tank Dell over the past few weeks as well. Collins is the key to opening up space for other playmakers, while also making big plays himself, and he will have to produce against a stingy Cleveland defense if Houston intends on picking up a win.

In addition to Collins, starting linebacker Denzel Perryman should be able to play in this game as well, and he's typically been an impact player when he's been on the field for the Texans this season. While missing Stroud is a massive blow, this pair of injury updates is a big boost for the Texans, and they will need all they can get from their squad if they are going to come out on top against the Browns.