The Texans already are without Tank Dell for the rest of the season, and have another injury to worry about with Nico Collins

The Houston Texans already suffered a pretty significant blow to their offense this past week after it was revealed Tank Dell would miss the rest of the season with a fractured fibula. Things won't be getting better anytime soon unfortunately, as Nico Collins has left the Texans Week 14 contest against the New York Jets early with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Texans’ WR Nico Collins is questionable to return today due to a calf injury.”

Collins has been enjoying a breakout campaign with the Texans as C.J. Stroud's top target (59 REC, 991 YDS, 6 TD), and he was set for an even bigger role with Dell set to miss the rest of the year. Collins managed to haul in one pass for 13 yards prior to his departure to push him 1000 receiving yards on the year, but his status is suddenly up in the air thanks to this injury.

The Texans obviously were hoping that Collins would be able to return to this game, but he was ruled out during halftime of their game with the Jets. With Collins out for the rest of the game, the burden will fall on Noah Brown and Robert Woods' shoulders to step up and deliver in his absence. Houston was already without Dell as we have noted and starting tight end Dalton Schultz, so losing Collins is a particularly crushing blow for their offense.

Houston should have enough firepower to outlast New York even without Collins, but his absence could loom huge if he is forced to miss an extended period of time. The Texans pass-catchers aren't getting any healthier, which makes Collins' injury status so important for the team not just against the Jets, but for the remainder of the season.