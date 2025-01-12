NFL Nickelodeon broadcasts always create at least a handful of viral clips. During the Wild Card game between the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers, Derek Stingley Jr.'s first of two interceptions blew the minds of Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick Star.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who struggled all game, was attempting to lead his team out of a 20-6 deficit. Stingley took the ball off the deflected hands of Will Dissly and returned it to the Chargers' 11-yard line, causing Star to lose his mind.

Expand Tweet

The interception was to no fault of Herbert. Despite having four turnovers in the game, his third pick was perfectly placed in the flat to Dissly, who inexplicably batted it into the air and right into the awaiting arms of Stingley.

Herbert's final two interceptions were taken by Stingley in the fourth quarter. The final one came on the Chargers' last drive of the game, officially ending their season.

The Nickelodeon broadcast was headed by former NFL wideout Nate Burleson, who was the only human member in the booth. Spongebob and Patrick joined him, voiced by Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke, respectively. Kenny and Fagerbakke voice the characters in the ongoing cartoon.

Texans advance with Chargers win

With the 32-12 win, the Texans became the first team to advance to the 2025 NFL Playoffs. As the No. 4 seed, they await the remaining Wild Card results to find out who their next matchup will be. Each remaining team gets re-seeded every round.

The Baltimore Ravens also advanced on Saturday, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. The Buffalo Bills are favored to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the only remaining AFC Wild Card game. Should they do so, the Texans will face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. If the Bengals pull off the upset, Houston will face Baltimore.

Either way, the Texans' next playoff game will be on the road. They have already faced both the Chiefs and Ravens in the regular season, losing to both down the stretch of the year. However, having already clinched the division by that point, it can be argued that DeMeco Ryans did not put his best foot forward.