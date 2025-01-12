The Houston Texans' season will continue, as they defeated the visiting Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 in Saturday's Wild Card opener. The defense intercepted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert four times. His counterpart, CJ Stroud, threw for just under 300 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He also had some words of wisdom alongside teammate Derek Stingley Jr. in a post-game interview with CBS.

“‘It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish,' C.J Stroud and a very giddy Derek Stingley Jr. caught up with @EvanWashburn after the @HoustonTexans Wild Card win,” posted the NFL on CBS account on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Stingley Jr., who was the third overall pick in 2022, had two of the four interceptions. It was a notable achievement for Houston's defense, as Herbert's last interception on the road was back in Week Two. So, four months between picks on the road is a big deal. That is something that showed the Texans' defenders came ready to play. That is an indictment of how well head coach DeMeco Ryans has his unit running as the postseason progresses. That improved play will help keep Houston in the fight as the weather gets colder and the opponents get tougher.

C. J Stroud, Texans could face tough Divisional Round matchup

If the Buffalo Bills beat the Denver Broncos tomorrow, then the Texans will play the top seeded Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. If the Broncos win, then Houston will travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens in a rematch of last year's Divisional Round game. So, either matchup will be a tough one for the Texans. It will require the defense to play just as good, if not better, than they did on Saturday. The same with Stroud and the offense.

The Texans' win today did not come as a surprise, but they will be underdogs in almost every matchup moving forward. As talented as they are on paper, they aren't as deep as the Ravens and Chiefs. It will come down to play calling and execution, something winning football teams do better than everyone else. Houston's opponents have done it time and time again in the past. Can Ryans and his staff get Stroud and his teammates to that level? Come next weekend, the world will see, one way or another.