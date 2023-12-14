Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to be sidelined in practice, leaving the keys to the offense with Davis Mills.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has remained in the NFL's concussion protocol, leaving his availability for Sunday's game in question. He has not practiced with the team this week after going down with a head injury against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, per Aaron Wilson at Houston's NBC TV.

Texans' Davis Mills served as Stroud's replacement against the Jets, making him the probable starter against the Tennesse Titans on Sunday. In just a few passing snaps, Mills went 1-4, recording four total yards. This was clearly a small sample size to see what Mills could do with the Texans' offense, but it sure wasn't a great tryout.

He's been the starter in Houston before, but never with this coaching staff. This is Houston's first year under head coach DeMeco Ryans and much of the attention has gone to Stroud since his arrival. If Stroud is unavailable against the Titans, Mills will be tasked with willing this team to a division victory.

The AFC South is extremely close in terms of standings, with the Texans tied at No. 2 with the Indianapolis Colts. A division victory would be phenomenal for Houston's playoff resume, having some pressure to stack wins late in the season. The Jacksonville Jaguars currently lead the South with an 8-5 record.

Mills has shown potential, having started two seasons for the Texans, but issues with turnovers have plagued his career. Whoever is under center for Houston on Sunday has to play with urgency, with the matchup potentially considered a must-win game.