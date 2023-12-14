A midweek injury update on CJ Stroud has caused concern in Houston.

The Texans have been spoiled by the play of CJ Stroud in his rookie season to a certain extent, but Stroud's magnificent rookie season is in jeopardy at this point in time due to an injury.

The former Ohio State Buckeye has thrown for 20 touchdowns against just five interceptions so far on the year. His offensive unit was listed as one of three Texans most to blame for last week's loss to the Jets. An injury to one of Stroud's favorite targets in the passing game was also revealed.

On Wednesday, an injury update on the Texans field general was announced on X and the prognosis is not a good one.

Stroud Did Not Practice

According to longtime NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Texans' star QB did not practice on Wednesday and was listed as out due to a concussion.

Stroud was previously placed in the NFL's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury according to Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans.

Davis Mills Could Start With Playoffs on the Horizon

The Texans have a 7-6 record with four games left in the 2023-2024 season.

If Stroud is unable to play, backup and 2022 starter Davis Mills could get the nod for Houston and Coach Ryans' team.

The Texans are one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the division, and are tied with the Indianapolis Colts, two games ahead of the last place Tennessee Titans.

Next up for the Texans is a matchup with the Titans on the road on Sunday at 1 p.m. It will be the perfect opportunity for the team to show it's more than just a star player or two, if Stroud and other key players are unable to participate.