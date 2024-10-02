The Houston Texans found a gem in quarterback C.J. Stroud. Determined to build upon the talent of their young signal caller, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, the Texans landed four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Bills prior to the 2024 season. Now boasting an embarrassment of riches on offense, the Texans are off to a 3-1 start as they prepare to take on Diggs’ former team in Week Five.

In advance of Houston’s home game against the Bills on Sunday, head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about the team’s new star wideout. “What makes Diggs a good fit is, first, he’s a smart player. He can play multiple positions so we’re able to move him around a lot to try to get him in favorable matchups. And he has some of the best hands that I've seen. He does a good job catching the ball but, just his ability to play multiple spots for us really opens the playbook up,” Ryans told reporters via KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson.

The addition of Diggs to the Texans’ receiver room has been a boon to the team. When the unit is fully healthy, Stroud has three options who could all be number one wideouts on another team.

The Texans added another elite option at WR with the trade for Stefon Diggs

Even with the addition of a former first-team All-Pro in Diggs, Nico Collins remains the Texans' top wideout. Houston selected Collins in the third round of the 2021 draft. He broke out in 2023 with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. This season Collins is already up to 30 catches for a league-leading 489 yards through four games. He also has two touchdowns in 2024.

Like Collins, Tank Dell was also taken in the third round. The Texans landed the former University of Houston standout in the 2023 draft. The second-year wideout impressed in his rookie season, grabbing 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns. While Dell’s sophomore season is off to a modest start, and he missed the team’s Week Four matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a chest injury, the Texans know what the talented receiver can add to the offense.

And then there’s Diggs. Despite another excellent season last year in Buffalo, when the 10-year veteran had 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns, things soured between Diggs and the Bills after four years together. So far in 2024 with the Texans, the wideout has caught 25 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Diggs has also added two carries for 12 yards and the first rushing touchdown of his career.

The newest Texans star wideout will surely be pumped to play his former team in Week Five. Particularly considering comments Josh Allen made that appeared to be a dig at Diggs. Allen attempted to clear the air and professed his love for his former teammate. Nonetheless, Diggs would no doubt enjoy reminding the Bills what they gave up when he was traded to the Texans.