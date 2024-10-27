Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs pulled up when running a route against the Indianapolis Colts. The 30-year-old wideout was hopping on one leg and appeared to be holding his knee during the non-contact injury, NFL insider Ari Meirov.

After being attended to on the field, Diggs could get up and walk off under his own power, per KPRC's Ari Alexander.

Diggs is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Texans must secure AFC South

Before exiting the game, Diggs led the Texans with five receptions for 81 yards on nine targets. Houston has also been without Nico Collins (hamstring) as he was placed on injured reserve, and the earliest he could return is Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.

C.J. Stroud continues to excel playing within the Texans' offense. He spreads the ball around, as evidenced by eight players collecting receptions during this contest against the Colts.

The AFC South looks increasingly like a two-team race between the Texans and Colts as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans have played their way to the bottom of the division.

Houston continues to try to tinker with their defense though. They signed former Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White after he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles. Recent injuries to linebackers Henry To'oTo'o and Azeez Al-Shaair, as well as Christian Harris being on injured reserve, are putting a lot of strain on what should be one of the better defensive units in the league.

Devin White collected three total tackles against the Colts.

Last week, Diggs had a run-in with Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander and went on an NSFW rant about it.

“I don't give a f— if I'm by myself or with a million. I'm never the bigger person. I ain't letting s— go,” Diggs said postgame. “They picked it up or whatever. But I ain't with the football tough guy s—.”

Head coach DeMeco Ryans didn't have Diggs back about it either.

“We don’t encourage that,” Ryans said. “We just wanna go play ball the right way. Make sure we settle it on the field. We can’t be about chirping and all the extra stuff. We just have to be about executing when the ball is snapped.”

The Texans hold a tight 23-20 lead over the Colts with 3:07 left in the fourth quarter.