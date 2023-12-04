Houston Texans star left tackle Laremy Tunsil spoke about the injury suffered by wide receiver Tank Dell that will end the rookie's season.

The Houston Texans got back into the win column on Sunday, prevailing over the Denver Broncos by a score of 22-17. But the upstart team didn't emerge from Week 13 unscathed, with wide receiver Tank Dell suffering a season-ending injury in the win.

Dell was forced to leave the game in the first quarter. A Dameon Pierce three-yard touchdown run also saw Dell getting his leg rolled up on. After the game, it was reported that Dell suffered a fractured fibula, an injury that will end his season.

After the game, veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil weighed in on the tough news, and how the Texans would deal with it. “Yeah, he'll bounce back. I feel sorry for him, man. He was having a good year. The next-man-up mentality, very sad to say,” Tunsil told reporters afterwards, per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

A third-round pick in the 2023 draft out of Houston, Dell was off to a fast start to his NFL career. Entering Week 13 action, only Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams had more receiving yards as a rookie than Dell.

In 10 games, Dell had three games of 100+ receiving yards and had caught seven touchdown passes.

Dell's absence will deprive quarterback C.J. Stroud of one of his favorite weapons in the passing game.

Injury woes on offense continue for Texans

Injuries have been a worrying concern for the Texans, something that Tunsil knows all too well. It's been Houston's offensive line that has taken major hits, losing several anticipated starters before the season even began.

Just this week, the Texans were forced to place Tytus Howard on IR due to a knee injury, ending the right tackle's season.