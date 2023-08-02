The Houston Texans are signing former New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos tight end Nick Vannett, according to a Wednesday tweet from KPRC 2 Houston NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

“#Texans to sign veteran tight end Nick Vannett today, per a league source @KPRC2,” wrote Wilson.

Nick Vannett, a former third-round pick from Ohio State, has played in 86 NFL games and started in 38 since the Seattle Seahawks first selected him with the 94th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He split time with the Saints and the New York Giants last season, playing in three games for New Orleans and six for the Giants in 2022. The former Buckeye earned as many as 18 receiving yards in a Giants loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, hauling in two receptions as the Eagles took a 22-16 victory in Lincoln Financial Field.

Nick Vannett will join a Texans offense that features quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Nico Collins and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. Houston's offense earned a total of 3,642 passing yards in 2022, putting it at 25th in the NFL behind the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders, according to NFL.com. Its 56.4 Pro Football Focus regular-season passing rating put it at 29th in the league behind the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.

The Texans signed kicker Jake Bates and tight end Dalton Keene on Tuesday. They put fullback Troy Hairston, who played in 16 games and started in five for Houston in 2022, on injured reserve the same day. Houston signed offensive tackle Tytus Howard to a three-year, $56 million contract extension last week after he played and started in 54 games for the Texans over the previous four NFL seasons.

“Tytus has been a good player for the last number of years,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said last week, via ESPN. “… It was good working with his team and his representation.”