The Houston Texans are rolling into the 2023 season looking to get their new core experience. Their rebuild is not without hope as they have lots of talented veterans helping the youngsters come along. Tytus Howard, one of those key veterans, has been rewarded with a lucrative new deal.

Howard and the Texans have agreed to a contract extension with $36 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The three-year deal can be worth up to $56 million. Howard wanted to remain with Houston for the long run and got his wish granted with a new contract.

Howard, who was recently awarded the Black College Football Pro Player of the Year honor, was about to play the 2023 season on his fifth-year option. The 27-year-old has played 54 games over the last four seasons, including starts in all 17 games in 2022. While the depth chart for 2023 is still under work, Howard and Laremy Tunsil will be the starting tackles for DeMeco Ryans' offense while Shaq Mason starts at guard.

With the Texans now building around rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, keeping him protected is of the utmost importance. Along with Tunsil, who has emerged as a premier offensive lineman, Houston has its key tackles locked into the short-term future. Given Stroud's play style, it will be extra important to limit pressure from edge rushers.

Since Stroud is a strong pocket passer, giving him a good pocket to work with is essential. Weapons like Devin Singletary, Robert Woods, Dalton Schultz, Noah Brown and John Metchie III, who is working his way back from leukemia will certainly support the former Ohio State star but it will be crucial for Tytus Howard and the offensive line to step up.