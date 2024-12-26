The Houston Texans' short week was felt, after losing 31-2 to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day. The offense totaled just 211 yards, showing inefficiency in both the passing and running game. The Texans' defense allowed 432 yards and four touchdowns. Offensive tackle Tytus Howard didn't give the blowout loss much weight.

“I'm not concerned. This team is resilient. I know what we can do,” Howard said, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

Three days after the Ravens lost starting wide receiver Tank Dell for the season, the Texans appeared to be hugely unprepared to battle one of the AFC's best teams in Week 17. The quick turnaround also appeared to work out in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs in their 1 PM ET matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite back-to-back losses to AFC opponents, the Texans have no real reason to throw in the towel. They've been able to keep themselves afloat despite devastating injuries throughout the year. It will take some serious adjustments to get them back to playing quality football.

Could the Texans still contend for the AFC championship?

The Texans were noticeably impacted by the short preparation before battling the Ravens on Christmas Day, after losing Dell to a heartbreaking injury in a close matchup with the NFL's top team in the Chiefs last Saturday.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud had already mentioned how difficult the last week has been on him and the rest of the team. With 10 days to recover before facing the Tennessee Titans in the regular season finale, Houston has a great opportunity to get right before their first-round postseason game.

The Texans earned a Wild Card victory in 2023 with about as much talent as they have available, even with the injuries. Much of the focus will be on the offense, and how Stroud can propel them out of this current rut.