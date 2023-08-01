Houston Texans rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. is one of the more highly touted players in the 2023 draft class. Not just considered the potential centerpiece of head coach DeMeco Ryan's ‘Wide-9' defense moving forward but earning comparisons to players like future Hall of Famer Von Miller, the 2023 No. 3 pick will have every chance to prove his supporters right.

With that said, at the start of Texans training camp, the early reviews are in for Anderson, and they've been nothing short of promising.

“He is full speed every rep,” Ryans says of Anderson. “He plays with an intensity that I love… and what we'll need. It's encouraging to see his effort, his tenacity, every single day. Never takes a play off. Hates when we try to give him a rep off… just that mindset we knew that Will would have when we drafted him.”

"He is full speed, every rep."#Texans HC DeMeco Ryans has been impressed with rookie Will Anderson Jr. He's been so high energy, the team has had to force him to take reps off…but that's a good problem to have. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/yPzSFgfoY7 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) July 31, 2023

Speaking to reporters about how training camp has been for him to this point, Anderson says “I feel all the feedback that I've gotten from the coaches has been really good.”

“Every rep is to just go as hard as I can,” he says of his mindset during training camp. “Just be there for my teammates. Just give everything I've got those guys…”

Anderson may even exceed expectations, as effort or work ethic can elevate players a tier above another as much as natural talent or instincts. Regardless, the 6-foot-4 and 243-point Anderson is being placed in the best position to succeed, as Ryan's defensive scheme should allow him to take full advantage of his physical tools.