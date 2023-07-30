The Houston Texans shocked the world when they decided to trade up in the 2023 NFL Draft to select C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. with the second and third overall picks in the draft. The pair of potential cornerstones have drawn a lot of attention for Houston early on in training camp, and it looks like Anderson is already making quite a big impression on his teammates already.

Anderson will be teaming up with veteran pass-rusher Jerry Hughes to lead the Texans defensive line in 2023, and the pair could frequently be wreaking havoc in opposing backfields. Anderson has already been busy making some big plays early on in training camp, and that hasn't been lost on Hughes, who compared the talented rookie to Buffalo Bills star Von Miller.

Via Aaron Wilson:

“Jerry Hughes praised Will Anderson Jr., said rookie pass rusher has ‘Von Miller abilities' Anderson has been extremely impressive so far at Texans camp.”

Comparing anyone to Miller, who has been one of the best pass-rushers of the past decade, is always going to be high praise, but for a rookie like Anderson who hasn't even played a snap of football in the NFL yet, it's a pretty notable comparison. Hughes certainly knows what it takes to be a successful pass-rusher in the NFL, but comparing Anderson to Miller cannot be taken lightly here.

After demolishing opposing quarterbacks during his time in college, though, Anderson could be capable of becoming a similar player as Miller if he can stay on the field and continue to grow. This is likely a bit of a premature comparison from Hughes, but who knows, maybe he will end up going on to meet these lofty expectations from his veteran teammate.