The Houston Texans are a young team that has played well this season. Houston drafted quarterback CJ Stroud with the second overall pick in the draft before trading back up for the third overall pick and selecting pass rusher Will Anderson.

The Texans are in the AFC South, and the division is in a close race. All the teams in the division are 2-2 through the first four weeks of the season. After losing the first two games of the season, Houston has won two straight and is looking good.

Rookie quarterback Stroud is playing at a phenomenal level. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,212 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions through the first four weeks, per Pro Football Reference. He has also rushed for 51 yards on 14 carries. The 22-year-old quarterback is extremely talented and has looked great after playing well in college at Ohio State.

Despite the young team, the Texans are thriving behind Stroud at quarterback. They are in the mix for a playoff spot, which is a surprise as they are developing faster than expected.

With that said, let's predict the rest of Houston's schedule after their blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 5 at Falcons

The Texans are going up against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. Atlanta is another young team with some success this season, sitting at 2-2. The Falcons are led by second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has been up-and-down through the first few weeks.

Atlanta has a quality defense, but their offense is unproven. Rookie running Bijan Robinson has played well, but with an inconsistent passing attack, their offense isn't playing well yet. With the Texans' offense playing at a high level, they should pick up a win on the road.

Win, 3-2

Week 6 vs. Saints

The Saints will be a tougher matchup for Houston. New Orleans has an elite defense that is tough for opposing offenses to go up against. Derek Carr has helped the offense as an upgrade at quarterback. He has great weapons with Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara. The Texans have the talent to compete with the Saints but will likely come up short against the more experienced team.

Loss, 3-3

Week 7 Bye

Record, 3-3

Week 8 at Panthers

The Panthers are another exciting young team that Houston will face. Carolina had the first overall pick in the draft and selected quarterback Bryce Young. This will be a matchup between the number one and two picks from this year's draft. Although these teams are in similar spots in terms of roster construction, Stroud and the Texans have been more consistent and should pick up a win.

Win, 4-3

Week 9 vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have surprisingly played extremely well through the first four weeks of the season. Tampa Bay is 3-1, leading the NFC South, with Baker Mayfield leading the charge. Mayfield has played well with an elite defense behind him and talented weapons to throw to on offense. Facing a more complete and veteran team, Houston will come up short in Week 9.

Loss, 4-4

Week 10 at Bengals

Although the Bengals are off to a tough 1-3 start, they are still a proven contender. Joe Burrow has led Cincinnati to back-to-back AFC Championship games behind their explosive offense. Burrow and the Bengals haven't had the same success early in the season, but by Week 10, they should be in a better spot. On the road in Week 10, the Texans won't be able to match Cincinnati.

Loss, 4-5

Week 11 vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have been without Kyler Murray through the first four weeks but have remained competitive in games. Arizona upset the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, and they are a team that shouldn't be taken lightly. Murray could be back in action by Week 11, but even then, the Texans should have enough to get the win at home.

Win, 5-5

Week 12 vs. Jaguars

The Jaguars are a division rival Houston got the best of in Week 3. Jacksonville is a talented team that made it to the Divisional Round last season. It's hard to beat a team twice in the same season, especially a division rival, so the Texans won't be able to replicate their success in Week 12.

Loss, 5-6

Week 13 vs. Broncos

Denver has continued to struggle like they did last season. Hiring Sean Payton as head coach hasn't turned the Broncos around. With an atrocious Denver defense and an excelling Texans offense, Houston should get the win at home in Week 13.

Win, 6-6

Week 14 at Jets

The Jets were expected to take a jump to contenders this season with the addition of Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, Rodgers went down in the first game, and New York has turned back to Zach Wilson. Wilson has shown flashes, and the Jets have an elite defense, but they haven't been able to finish games. Houston has played better in closer games and should be able to pick up the win.

Win, 7-6

Week 15 at Titans

Tennessee is a quality team with a good defense, but their offense is inconsistent. They have a talented run game with Derrick Henry that will be tough for Houston to stop. With the Titans at home, they should take care of the Texans.

Loss, 7-7

Week 16 vs. Browns

Houston takes on the Browns at home in Week 16. Cleveland has a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, but they have yet to put it together consistently. The Browns will be fighting for a playoff spot and, with their experience, take down the young Texans team.

Loss, 7-8

Week 17 vs. Titans

The Texans take on the Titans again in Week 17. Once again, it is hard to beat a team twice. Houston will have home-field advantage in the rematch between the Texans and Titans. Having seen Tennessee's defense once, the Texans' young offense will adjust, leading Houston to a victory in Week 17.

Win, 8-8

Week 18 at Colts

Indianapolis is another young team with a rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson. Richardson and the Colts bested the Texans in Week 2, but Houston has improved drastically since then. In Week 18, Stroud and the Texans offense will get the best of Richardson and the Colts.

Win, 9-8

Houston is a solid young team with a chance of making it to the playoffs in a tight AFC South race. Stroud is an impressive rookie quarterback who is on pace to break the rookie passing yards record. Watching Stroud and this young Texans team grow will be exciting.