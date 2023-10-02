CJ Stroud is starting to make a name for himself as a Houston Texans legend. The young quarterback has shown flashes of greatness for the past two games. He squared off against Trevor Lawrence and, now, had to deal with a tough Pittsburgh Steelers secondary with Kenny Pickett leading the offense for Sunday Night Football. The matchup was lopsided on all fronts and the victory snapped a long streak of unfortunate losses.

The Texans have not won a home game since 2021. A lot has changed since then but the most pivotal shakeup just came recently when they acquired CJ Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft.

They have now won two of their last four matchups and even did it in consecutive fashion. More importantly, Stroud is bringing back smiles in the faces of Texans fans as they notched their first home win in the past season and a half. He unveiled what this meant for him, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN

“I've been thinking about this for a long time. You all deserve to feel special, y'all deserve to root for the Texans To not win since 2021, I think it was around Christmas, that ain't fine,” Stroud declared.

The Texans' QB1 did not disappoint in their matchup. He completed 16 out of his 30 passes which got him 306 passing yards in their win against the Steelers. The really sweet cherry on top was his two touchdowns without having thrown an interception. This performance completely eclipsed Kenny Pickett. The Texans walked away with confidence after Sunday Night Football and set their sights on dominating the Atlanta Falcons.