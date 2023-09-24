It was a good weekend for Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud and his former coach and teammates, Ryan Day and Ohio State. After the Buckeyes came back to win a thriller vs. Notre Dame, Stroud got the first win of his NFL career when his Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. So, when the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft spoke with his old coach after the game, they exchanged hearty congratulations.

“CJ Stroud says he just got off the phone with Ohio State coach Ryan Day,” Houston Chronicle beat writer Brooks Kubena tweeted Sunday after the Texans game. “Congratulations exchanged. Stroud says ‘this is just the beginning.'”

And congratulations were certainly in order for both CJ Stroud and Ryan Day.

Stroud and the Texans beat down the Jaguars in Week 3 37-13. The rookie quarterback was 20-of-30 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also seemed to establish an incredible connection with fellow rookie Tank Dell, the team’s third-round pick. The wide receiver from Houston had five catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.

On the Ohio State side, the No. 6-ranked Buckeyes were down 14-10 with just over eight minutes to go in the game vs. No. 9 Notre Dame. New QB Kyle McCord, who replaced Stroud, led his team on a last-minute drive, and Ryan Day’s team scored with one second left to win the game.

Stroud and the Texans go for win No. 2 on the season in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Day and the Buckeyes try to stay undefeated against Maryland next Saturday.