Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day couldn't hold back his emotions on Saturday after the Buckeyes pulled off an insane come-from-behind win against Notre Dame.

With three seconds left on the clock and the Buckeyes facing a second-and-goal situation from the one-yard line, it was the perfect opportunity for Day's men to complete the comeback. The Fighting Irish had done a great job protecting their 14-10 lead until that point, but they simply couldn't make the most crucial stop when they needed it the most. In the end, running back Chip Trayanum rushed to the end zone for the 17-14 win.

Many doubted and criticized Ohio State heading to the game, and so after the hard-fought victory, Day was naturally ecstatic that they were able to prove their doubters wrong. He didn't hold back his thoughts following the game and shared how emotional the victory was.

“I am emotional. In life when people start saying things about you, sometimes you have to put your foot in the ground. And our team did that…We needed to go play like that today, we needed to win like that,” Day said, per Buckeyes' social media.

Ryan Day also made sure to call out their haters and detractors, including former NFL and Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz who predicted that the Fighting Irish would win by 10.

“I like to know where Lou Holtz is right now. What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here… It's always been Ohio against the world and it will continue to be Ohio against the world,” Day exclaimed.

Day and Ohio State football won, so they can talk all they want. That's the rule.

While it wasn't the best game from the Buckeyes, at the end of the day, they got the job done and that's what matters.