Texans QB Deshaun Watson ties Drew Brees for most fourth-quarter comebacks this season
After the Houston Texans were able to top the New York Jets this Saturday afternoon, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tied New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for the most fourth-quarter comebacks this season.
Per ESPN Stats and Info and the NFL’s Research Media Department:
Deshaun Watson recorded his 5th game-winning drive in the 4th quarter and OT this season, tied with Drew Brees for the most in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/KYFw6PkmQj
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 16, 2018
Deshaun Watson has 5 4th quarter comebacks this season, the most in the NFL #Texans @HoustonTexans
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 16, 2018
Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints are having a record-breaking year this season. The Saints are 11-2 and rank first in the NFC South Division under head coach Sean Payton. Brees is having a career season in his age 39 season, throwing for 3,463 yards with 31 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions. He has a 75.7 completion percentage and leads the NFL in QBR with a 120.8 rating.
Watson is having an excellent season under center for the Texans. The second-year quarterback out of Clemson has thrown for 22 touchdowns and only 9 interceptions going into Saturday’s game against the Jets. He’s thrown for over 3,298 yards and has a passer rating of 100.9. His completion percentage is at 66.9 percent. He has rushed for 410 yards and collected two rushing touchdowns on the year.
The Texans this season are 10-4 following Saturday’s 29-22 win against the Jets. Coach Bill O’Brien has led the team to first overall in the AFC West Division. After losing their first three games, the Texans went on an unprecedented 9-game winning streak. They average 24.8 points scored per game, ranking 11th in the NFL. They only allow 19.8 points per game, making them the 5th most potent defense in the NFL.
The Texans face off in Philadelphia in Week 16 against the Eagles to continue to fight for their playoff and divisional position. The Eagles are 6-7 on the year, ranking second in the NFC East. However, they will first play the Rams in Los Angeles this upcoming Sunday.