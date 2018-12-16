Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints are having a record-breaking year this season. The Saints are 11-2 and rank first in the NFC South Division under head coach Sean Payton. Brees is having a career season in his age 39 season, throwing for 3,463 yards with 31 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions. He has a 75.7 completion percentage and leads the NFL in QBR with a 120.8 rating.

Watson is having an excellent season under center for the Texans. The second-year quarterback out of Clemson has thrown for 22 touchdowns and only 9 interceptions going into Saturday’s game against the Jets. He’s thrown for over 3,298 yards and has a passer rating of 100.9. His completion percentage is at 66.9 percent. He has rushed for 410 yards and collected two rushing touchdowns on the year.

The Texans this season are 10-4 following Saturday’s 29-22 win against the Jets. Coach Bill O’Brien has led the team to first overall in the AFC West Division. After losing their first three games, the Texans went on an unprecedented 9-game winning streak. They average 24.8 points scored per game, ranking 11th in the NFL. They only allow 19.8 points per game, making them the 5th most potent defense in the NFL.

The Texans face off in Philadelphia in Week 16 against the Eagles to continue to fight for their playoff and divisional position. The Eagles are 6-7 on the year, ranking second in the NFC East. However, they will first play the Rams in Los Angeles this upcoming Sunday.