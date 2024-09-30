Week 4 in the NFL brought a plethora of close finishes and come-from-behind efforts, including the Houston Texans' 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a game where they were trailing heading into the fourth quarter, the Texans dug deep to find the late win. Star receiver Stefon Diggs made a massive impact and continued to wear his custom cleats as he has in each game this season, this time turning towards The Black Mamba for inspiration.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Receiver Stefon Diggs is no stranger to the custom cleat game and he's been wearing exclusive editions of his “sneaker cleats” over the last few years. During the Texans' meeting against the Jaguars, Diggs wore a custom cleated version of the Nike Kobe 6 “Italian Camo” sneakers that dropped just a year ago.

Stefon Diggs' Nike Kobe 6 cleats

Expand Tweet

The cleats were designed by none other than @Mache, who is an original sneaker designer and has been at the top of the game for over a decade. Him and Stefon Diggs have a longstanding relationship dating back to Diggs' days as a Minnesota Viking. Mache also creates cleats for other NFL superstars, but Stefon Diggs has been his most consistent supporter throughout the years.

This cleat takes the shape of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Italian Camo” sneakers that released in April 2024. The brown/dark green combination through the uppers is contrasted by a bright red Nike Swoosh, making these a very sleek option when paired with the Texans' uniforms.

The cleats also may have given Diggs a boost considering he scored the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career. During a jet sweep play with Diggs running to the right, he reversed his momentum and cut back left towards a sea of blockers and walked in rather easily for the touchdown.

Expand Tweet

Stefon Diggs finished with five receptions for 69 yards and the rushing touchdown on top of that. The Houston Texans improved to 3-1 with the win, making the Jaguars the last winless team left in the NFL. We're already waiting to see what kind of cleats Diggs will cook up for next week's game against his former team in the Buffalo Bills.