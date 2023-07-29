The 2023 NFL season will be an important one for the Houston Texans.

The Texans must find ways to assemble the best roster possible around some of their talented additions from April's 2023 NFL Draft. Houston made plenty of moves to start building a solid foundation leading up to the draft, including signing veteran quarterback Case Keenum and former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary in March. Houston signed a veteran receiver in Robert Woods to a two-year, $15.25 million contract that same month.

The Texans will have a few things to look out for as the team's training camp progresses, including a few training camp battles and how some of the team's most recent additions will perform alongside some of Houston's more familiar mainstays. Texans guard Shaq Mason, who Houston traded for in March, already had high praise for offensive tackle Tytus Howard on Thursday.

“He's extremely hard working,” Mason said, via Texans Wire Managing Editor Mark Lane. “Takes a lot of pride in his craft. That's something that you want going in to battle with somebody each and every day. Knowing that he cares just as much as you do, and knowing that I don't want to let him down — he doesn't want to let me down. That's big for the right side of the line.”

Who is one surprise player who could make or break the Texans' 2023 NFL season?

Nico Collins

The Texans must surround Stroud with the talent he needs to grow with in the foreseeable future.

Houston continued to build up the offense in the draft when they selected Penn State center Juice Scruggs, Houston wide receiver Nathaniel Dell, Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson and Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson. Dell ended his final season at Houston with 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 games. Hutchinson was a Biletnikoff Award Finalist and an Associated Press First Team All-American selection in 2022, according to Iowa State's website.

Collins, a former receiver for the Michigan Wolverines, has played in 25 games and started in 15 for the Texans since he was first selected with the 89th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He ended the team's 2022 campaign with 481 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 10 games played, highlighted by an 82-yard performance during a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

The Texans' offense ended the 2022 season with 3,642 total passing yards, putting them at 25th in the NFL behind the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders. Their 20 passing touchdowns put them at 18th in the league. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, now a member of the Dallas Cowboys, led the roster with 699 receiving yards. Now-Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Akins led Houston with five touchdown receptions.

First-year Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans showed confidence in Houston's receiving corps in June.

“I'm not concerned with where we are with our wide receivers,” Ryans said. “I like our group. I like where we are. We have a lot of talented guys and have a lot of different qualities. Nico Collins, you got the big guy with probably the best hands on the team. You got the veteran Robert Woods, just been consistent day in and day out.”

If Collins can continue to show signs of growth and work well with either Stroud or quarterback Davis Mills next season, the Texans will be one step closer to completing their core of the future and could be a bright spot in the 2023 season.