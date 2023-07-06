Houston Texans' rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has picked Nico Collins as his favorite target over the summer, according to ESPN. Head coach Demeco Ryans spoke optimistically about Collins and the Texans' receiving corps last month on SportsRadio 610.

“I'm not concerned with where we are with our wide receivers,” Ryans said. “I like our group. I like where we are. We have a lot of talented guys and have a lot of different qualities. Nico Collins, you got the big guy with probably the best hands on the team. You got the veteran Robert Woods, just been consistent day in and day out.”

Collins is the only meaningful contributor returning at WR for the Texans. He had 37 catches for 481 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games last year. CJ Stroud has built chemistry with the young receiver throughout the spring and summer, and Collins has showcased big-play ability.

That being said, not everyone is as confident in this group as Ryans is. Houston has struggled to find talented pass catchers after the departure of DeAndre Hopkins.

They've had very little solid production at wide receiver over the past three seasons outside of Brandin Cooks, who amassed nearly 3,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in that span.

Cooks is now gone, and the outlook for the position this year is similarly bleak. ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked the Texans' playmakers last in the NFL for the third year in a row.

Robert Woods is the only WR on the roster who has ever recorded 600 yards in a season. Woods became a strong player during his time with the Los Angeles Rams, but he hasn't been the same since tearing his ACL in 2021.

In addition to Woods, Houston brought in two former Dallas Cowboys, TE Dalton Schultz and WR Noah Brown.

Schultz projects to be the best receiving target on the team, but Brown, despite having his best year last season, is nothing special. In five NFL seasons, Brown has only 980 career yards and three touchdowns.