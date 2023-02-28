Everyone knows at this point, but the Houston Texans have had a huge fall from grace over the last few years. Houston won four division titles from 2015 to 2019, but since 2020, the Texans have had a miserable record of 11-38-1. Beyond just the losing, the Texans have had to deal with losing franchise icons like J.J. Watt, cycling through three coaches in as many seasons, and the miserable reign of Jack Easterby.

That said, 2023 may provide Houston fans with some optimism. Although the Texans missed out on the first overall pick, they are still in a position to draft a franchise QB with the second pick. Additionally, the Texans hired a young, exciting coach in DeMeco Ryans, a former Texans player who should bring stability to the organization.

As Ryans settles in Houston, the team will undoubtedly undergo many roster changes this offseason. While the Texans will add some players to bolster a relatively barren roster, some other players will also be on the way out. Two players, in particular, stand out as prime trade candidates this offseason.

Without further ado, let’s meet those two players.

2. DE Jerry Hughes

Jerry Hughes is a longtime NFL veteran who has been in the league for 13 seasons now. Despite that, he still had a very productive 2022 season, his first in Houston. Hughes racked up 35 tackles, 10 TFL, 10 QB hits, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Those nine sacks are the most he has had in a season since he posted 10 with Buffalo back in 2014.

Despite that, there’s a good chance 2022 will be Hughes’ only season in Houston for a couple of reasons. For one, the Texans can save $5 million in cap space with only $1.25 million in dead cap if they trade Hughes this offseason. The Texans aren’t desperate for cap space as they have over $37 million right now, but more flexibility never hurts.

For two, Hughes’ age makes him not a great fit for a rebuilding team like Houston. Hughes is 34 (will be 35 by next season’s kickoff), making him the second-oldest player on a rebuilding Texans team. The defensive end is in the twilight of his career, and likely wants a shot at a ring before retiring.

Even in that twilight, Hughes proved he can still play at a high level in 2022. He likely won’t fetch a big return, but could still net the Texans a mid-round draft pick.

1. WR Brandin Cooks

The fact that Brandin Cooks is on his way out of Houston might be the worst-kept secret in the NFL. In fact, the Texans reportedly nearly traded Cooks to the Cowboys at the trade deadline, but the two teams couldn’t come to an agreement in time. Now that it’s the offseason, it’s basically a matter of time until Cooks and the Texans part ways.

Despite Cooks joining the Texans in 2020, right when they started to decline, he has still been very productive. In both 2020 and 2021, he had at least 80 receptions, 1,000 yards, and six touchdowns. His production declined in 2022, with 57 receptions for 699 yards and three touchdowns, but did miss time after the team failed to trade him at the deadline.

At first, trading Cooks doesn’t seem to make sense for Houston financially. The Texans would save about $10.3 million by trading him and take on roughly $16.2 million in dead money. However, if they trade him after June 1, they would save ~$18.4 million with only ~$8.1 million in dead money. They could also get a couple of early-mid-round picks for the wideout, so there’s plenty to gain here.

Cooks is on his fourth team in nine NFL seasons, and he will likely be on his fifth one soon.