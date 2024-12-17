ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Texans hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Texans-Chiefs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Texans-Chiefs Last Game – Matchup History

The Chiefs and Texans last played in 2022 in a game that went to overtime. Kansas City won the game 30-24.

Overall Series: The Chiefs lead the all-time series 9-5.

Here are the Texans-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Chiefs Odds

Houston Texans: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Kansas City Chiefs: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

How to Watch Texans-Chiefs

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: NBC/Peacock

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is 9-5 this season, so they are having a good year. It has been a little quiet for them, though. However, the Texans have been able to win three of the last four games, which put them well ahead in the AFC South. In those three wins, the Texans have been excellent on defense. The Texans have allowed 10, 20, and 12 points in their last three wins. Defense is going to win them this game, so Houston will have to continue their strong defensive play.

Joe Mixon has been a big reason for the success of the Texans. Mixon did get banged up last week, but he is not expected to miss any time. On the season, Mixon is 90 yards short of 1,000, and he has found the endzone 11 times in 11 games. The Chiefs are one of the best in the NFL in run defense, but Mixon should be able to get going a little bit. If he has a good game, the Texans will be able to cover the spread.

There is one main thing to watch for Saturday's game. Patrick Mahomes had to leave last week's game early with an ankle injury. He is questionable to play on Saturday, and it would not be a surprise to see him miss a game or two with that injury. If he is out, the Chiefs offense is going to take a big step back. Keep on eye on Mahomes' injury status for Saturday.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Chiefs could be without their quarterback. This means their defense has to step up in a big way. The good news is the Chiefs have played well defensively all season. They allow the fifth-fewest yards per game, and the fifth-fewest points per game. In fact, the Chiefs have allowed 17, 17, and 7 points in their last three games. If the Chiefs can continue to keep the opposing team's scoring down, they will be able to cover the spread.

Kansas City has been able to be very good in their rush defense this season. They have allowed the third-fewest rush yards per game, the fourth-fewest yards per carry, and just 11 touchdowns on the ground. In their 14 games, the Chiefs have allowed under 100 yards nine times. Mixon is the key factor for the Texans, so the Chiefs have to keep him in check. If the Chiefs can contain Mixon, they will be able to cover the spread at home on Saturday.

Final Texans-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game if Mahomes is out for the game. It is tough to predict without knowing his injury designation, though. However, I will still be taking the Chiefs to cover the spread Saturday night.

Final Texans-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Chiefs +1.5 (-110)