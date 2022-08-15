Soon the 2022 season will be here, and Texas A&M football will be back! The Aggies will strive to recover from a terrible 8-4 rollercoaster of a season in 2021. Coach Jimbo Fisher and company will strive to establish the Aggies as an SEC powerhouse and a national championship contender. After all, they have what is dubbed as the finest recruiting class of all time.

Over the past several years, Texas A&M Football has had its fair share of players break out, becoming instant collegiate stars. We can especially recall Antonio Johnson from last season. Johnson’s first season was as predicted. He played less than 200 snaps but occasionally showed flashes of brilliance. He appears to be the finest player on their defense after a fantastic season last year.

You might argue that Jalen Wydermyer had the Aggies’ breakthrough season the year before. He actually played more than 600 snaps in his first season, but his game really improved in year two.

Texas A&M Football boasts a wealth of fresh talent at nearly every position. So, who will take the lead in the upcoming season?

"The better you play, the louder they get." – Coach Fisher We. Ain't. Done. Yet. #GigEm 👍 pic.twitter.com/rgr6DytuaZ — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 1, 2022

3 Texas A&M breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC

3. Bryce Foster

Bryce Foster is going to excel in 2022. Last season, Foster, a four-star recruit, was thrown into the starting center position.

In a small number of snaps, most freshmen find it difficult to establish themselves, which was initially partially the case for Foster. As the year progressed, however, he grew more at ease in his position.

While handed the starting job as a freshman, he had a fantastic environment surrounding him, playing between future All-American Layden Robinson and NFL first-round selection Kenyon Green. He currently gets to play with the latter and has been playing for a year.

In the passing game, the Texas product still has work to do. He allowed three sacks and 17 hurries at the center position if you truly wanted to nitpick. As he keeps playing particularly against SEC opposition, though, he will improve as an anchor in that area of his game.

Because Foster is a center, it is simple to overlook him, but he will be a star on this offensive line. He also has a chance to be named an All-American with one more big leap.

2. Devon Achane

Running back Devon Achane is arguably one of the best players on this team. Isaiah Spiller, a former Aggie standout, has largely been ahead of Achane throughout his whole collegiate career thus far. The former four-star is prepared to flourish now that Spiller is in the NFL with the Chargers.

Achane is already one of the most explosive running backs in the country, but playing time has limited his output. Take note that the 5’9 superstar has accumulated over 1600 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns. The most absurd aspect could be that in college, he averaged a ridiculous 7.4 yards per carry.

Some might say that Achane’s breakthrough season was last season, but he still has some explosiveness he can show. In the current offense, he should be given more touches and a more consistent role. That will enable him to have an effect on the field similar to Christian McCaffery, whether it’s by rushing, receiving, or both.

Throughout his career, Achane has been an unstoppable offensive weapon. Now, the Aggies can fully unleash him. He’ll not only put up tremendous statistics, but he’ll also make things much simpler for whoever is in charge. He will achieve more than simply a statistical breakthrough. Achane should rank among the top offensive talent players in the nation this season. That should make Texas A&M football fans very excited.

1. Edgerrin Cooper

Many are excited to see Edgerrin Cooper. A former top-200 high school player, he is set to play on the weak side this coming season.

Prior to playing roughly 340 snaps in 2021, the Louisiana product redshirted in 2020. Last year, he had a rocky start until finding his feet around Week 7. Cooper had trouble taking down ball carriers up until Week 7, missing seven tackles in that span of time. He only missed one tackle the remainder of the season, though.

At that point, he had found his rhythm and was performing like one of the team’s better defenders. He was a powerhouse in the run defense and occasionally put pressure on the quarterback.

Fast forward to 2022, and Cooper has impressed new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin at camp. Cooper has displayed a lot of positive traits. He is ready for a breakthrough season in 2022 since he still has a level to which he can rise. to his game that he hasn’t yet attained. He has also had a solid year under his belt. Cooper should be among Texas A&M football’s best defenders in 2022.