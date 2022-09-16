Week 3 of the 2022 college football season is here and a schedule full of great games along with it. Topping week 2’s upset-filled slate will be a tall order, but week 3 will be an exciting time all on its own. Two ranked matchups take place on Saturday, and one of them features No. 24 Texas A&M football hosting No. 13 Miami.

The Aggies were one of the victims of week two’s chaos, falling 17-14 to Appalachian State. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes were also on upset alert, barely leading Southern Mississippi 10-7 at halftime. In the end, the Hurricanes pulled away for a 30-7 win over the Golden Eagles.

It may only be week 3, but this feels like a make-or-break game for A&M. The Aggies absolutely cannot afford a 1-2 start. This is especially true with a brutal SEC schedule coming up. With that in mind, let’s give some bold predictions for the Aggies in this ranked showdown.

3 Bold Texas A&M Football Predictions For Game Vs. Miami

3. A&M holds Miami under 20 points

For all of Texas A&M football’s faults this season, the defense has done its job so far. Through two weeks, the Aggies are third in the SEC in both total and scoring defense allowing 256.5 yards and 8.5 points per game. Despite not playing a Power Five opponent yet, A&M’s defense has been rock solid so far.

On the flip side, Miami’s offense is easily the team’s biggest strength. The Hurricanes are second in the ACC in total and scoring offense, averaging 518 yards and 50 points per game. They also lead the conference in rushing with 239.5 yards per game. Tyler Van Dyke headlines a strong passing attack.

Despite that, Miami’s offense is far from perfect. The Hurricanes took some time to rev up in week two. They failed to reach the end zone until the waning seconds of the first half. They also have not yet played a Power Five team, and A&M’s defense will be the best they’ve faced by far.

If Miami’s offense starts slow again, A&M’s defense could be in line for a field day. Holding the Hurricanes to under 20 points would be a huge win for the Aggies and would give them a great chance at winning.

2. Max Johnson shines in his A&M debut

A poor offensive performance doomed A&M against Appalachian State. Their quarterback play was especially troublesome. Haynes King had a dreadful day through the air, completing just 13 of 20 passes for a pitiful 97 yards. Head coach Jimbo Fisher said after the game that he would consider a change at the position, and he officially made that change on Friday.

Per Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com, Max Johnson will start the Miami game instead of King. Johnson, a junior transfer from LSU, will be making his Aggies debut in this game. There will be no shortage of pressure on him to perform.

Johnson started all 12 games for the Tigers last season, completing 60.3% of his passes for 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has proven to be a capable QB at this level, and he could be in for a big debut. If he can keep his game clean and efficient, Aggies fans should be very happy.

1. A&M wins on a last-second field goal

Even with the loss to Appalachian State, Texas A&M football enters this game as a sizable favorite. As of Friday morning, the Aggies are a 6.5-point betting favorite over the Hurricanes. However, ESPN’s Football Power Index disagrees, giving Miami a 53.8% chance of winning.

No matter who the favorite is, this projects to be a close game throughout. Whoever has the ball last will have a great chance to win the game, and that plays right into A&M’s hands. After all, the Aggies upset top-ranked Alabama with a last-second field goal last season and it could happen again.

Seth Small’s family watching him drill the game-winning FG vs. Bama. This is why we love college football ❤ @SECNetwork 🎥 : @12thManP, @cameron_worthy pic.twitter.com/uKu2GaZO6Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2021

In similar fashion to that game against Alabama, the Aggies need a big win against Miami to turn their season around. The A&M faithful would prefer a less anxiety-inducing outcome, but a dramatic win will certainly put the spotlight back on the program.