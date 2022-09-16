Texas A&M football set to make huge Max Johnson decision ahead of game vs. Miami

After stunningly losing to an unranked opponent- and looking overmatched- Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football were “evaluating everything.” Fisher said he would “possibly” consider relinquishing play-calling duties. He even admitted the Aggies toyed with the idea of making a switch at quarterback from Haynes King to Max Johnson.

Now, the program isn’t just toying with the idea. Texas A&M football is poised to make a huge move at quarterback ahead of their game vs. Miami. Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com has the details.

"It's gonna be Max Johnson" – @billyliucci on @WJOX945 — McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning (@macandcube) September 16, 2022

Liucci reports that Max Johnson- not Haynes King- will be the starter for Texas A&M football against Miami on Saturday. It’s certainly not a surprising decision, as Fisher himself had said previously that the Aggies would have made the switch to Johnson last week but lamented that they “never had the ball.”

Additionally, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reports that Johnson has been taking the first-team reps at practice for Texas A&M football, another important clue about his standing on the depth chart ahead of Week 3.

Johnson, a junior quarterback, transferred from LSU this past December after two seasons with the Tigers. He threw for 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns in just 12 games for LSU in 2021.

However, he was beaten out for the starting job by King, who also got the nod as the team’s starter last year before suffering a season-ending leg fracture.

It’s a big game for Johnson against Miami, who will be a stiff Top-25 test coming off the upset loss to Appalachian State. With a big game, Max Johnson just might be able to hold onto the starting job for the Aggies.