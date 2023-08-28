With Week 1 of the college football season around the corner, the Texas A&M football team has named a starting quarterback. Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher has officially named Conner Weigman as the starter over Max Johnson, per Carter Karels of 247 Sports.

‘Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher announced in his press conference Monday that Conner Weigman has won the starting quarterback job over Max Johnson. For the third straight offseason, Fisher held a quarterback competition.'

All three of Haynes King, Weigman, and Johnson earned playing time in the disappointing 2022 season, and now Weigman has emerged as the winner of the job. In 2022, Weigman appeared in five games and finished throwing for 896 yards with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

His best game came against Ole Miss, where he threw for 338 yards with four touchdowns in a three-point loss to the Rebels. A season-ending thumb injury for Johnson led to more playing time for Weigman, and now he has done enough in the summer to earn the starting nod, at least for the opener.

The expectation all along was that Weigman would win the job, so this isn't a surprising decision by Fisher and the Texas A&M football team. The Aggies begin the season on Saturday night against New Mexico in College Station, and then they face Miami (FL) and Louisiana Monroe before getting into SEC play.

After a frustrating 2022 season, Fisher and the Aggies are hoping Conner Weigman can step up and lead them back into a bowl game and SEC contention.