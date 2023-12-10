Texas A&M football is the favorite to land former Kansas State QB Will Howard in the college transfer portal.

Following an 8-5 record in the 2023 season during which he made 24 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns, Kansas State quarterback Will Howard entered the transfer portal. Now, according to the latest odds, the 6-foot-4 signal-caller is most likely headed to Texas A&M football next season.

Currently Texas A&M sits at +100 odds to land Howard from the transfer portal, followed by USC at +300, Ole Miss at +350, Wisconsin at +400 and Miami +500 to round out the the Top 5, per Bet Online. While the Aggies enjoyed a winning season, they are looking for more stability at the quarterback position after starting three different QB at various points in the 2023 campaign.

Former highly regarded five-star recruit Conner Weigman, former LSU senior transfer Max Johnson, and former Fresno State sophomore transfer Jaylen Henderson all started for Texas A&M last season. Johnson, who lost the starting job to Weigman in the preseason before filling in when the QB1 injured his foot, recently transferred to his third team, the North Carolina Tarheels. With Weigman hoping to return to his freshman-year form and Henderson showing promise, it won't be a walk in the park for Howard if he transfers into that quarterback room.

Fortunately for Will Howard, he has luck on his side by way of a respected mentor even if some of the surrounding circumstances around him are a work in progress. Texas A&M recently hired former Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein. Klein himself was a 2012 Heisman Finalist while at Kansas State and one of the most explosive dual threat quarterback's in College Football in the early 2010s.

Since taking over as offensive coordinator for his Alma Mater the past two seasons, Klein's coaching allowed Howard to develop greatly. The hope is in a new environment, this same success continues and Howard flourishes.

Texas A&M football signed their former defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021 and Duke Blue Devils head coach the last two seasons, Mike Elko, to be their new head coach. This comes after firing and buying Jimbo Fisher out of his $75 million contract.

Howard will have much to contend with if he does transfer to Texas A&M football, but his talent and Klein's increased tutelage suggests he will rise to the occasion. Howard will hope to boost his draft stock greatly in a lesser regarded 2025 quarterback class.