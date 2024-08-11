It will be rough news for Texas A&M football fans as running back Rueben Owens will miss the entirety of the upcoming season as he deals with a “lower body injury” during a scrimmage Saturday according to Max Olson of ESPN. He was entering in his sophomore season after a freshman year of recording 743 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

“Texas A&M RB Rueben Owens is expected to miss the season after suffering a lower body injury in a scrimmage yesterday, sources tell me and @PeteThamel,” Olson wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “Owens produced 743 all-purpose yards and 3 TDs as a freshman in 2023.”

Ruben Owens had a lot of hype for the Texas A&M football team

This is no doubt painful news for not just the Texas native in Owens, but also the Aggies as a whole as they are now down a running back in the room as it now consists of Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels per their website. Texas A&M football head coach Mike Elko had said during the spring that he has been impressed with his preparation for the upcoming season according to On3 Sports.

“Rueben (Owens) has been good, I knew Rueben a little bit from recruiting,” Elko said about Owens this spring. “He has had a really good spring in terms of doing the things he needs to do to take his game to the next level. … He needs to just learn how to be a running back in the SEC and get four and five yards.”

Owens had a lot of hype around his name in exploding for the Aggies as one account on X in “NCAAF Nation” had him as their pick for “breakout watch” saying that fans and people who are not familiar should “remember the name.”

“Owens rushed for 385 yards 3 Touchdowns last season as a Freshman but only averaged 3.8 yards per carry,” the account wrote. “He has the talent and I know he should be able to average 5-6 ypc in 2024. Remember the Name, I’m expecting a good season.”

At any case, the Texas A&M football team will have to make do without Owens and prepare for the upcoming season which they will open on August 31 against Notre Dame.