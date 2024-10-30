The Texas A&M football team has been back and forth at the quarterback position this season as Conner Weigman and Marcel Reed have both gotten significant playing time. Weigman was the starter in week one, but Reed took over after Weigman got injured. Weigman returned from his injury and got his job back, but he was benched for Reed last weekend against LSU. Reed provided a big spark and led the Aggies to a comeback, and now Mike Elko has a decision to make.

It's not like the Texas A&M football team has an issue at QB. They are the top team in the SEC right now, so things have been working for them this year. However, they have two guys that have both played really well at times this season. Weigman struggled a little bit against LSU, but Mike Elko didn't put the blame on him.

“He took it great,” Mike Elko said of Weigman getting benched, according to an article from On3. “I just told him, I said, ‘It’s not you. This is not on you. I’m gonna tell everybody it’s not on you.’ We let him down. We all did. But we needed a spark, and we were just at a point where we had to try something different.”

Now, Elko has a decision to make for this weekend's Texas A&M game against South Carolina. Weigman or Reed?

“We have not made that decision yet,” Elko said, according to an article from On3. “We want to kind of get through the week and figure that out as we go.”

It sounds like the QB position is up for grabs this week, but the Aggies aren't really changing up how they have been practicing in terms of reps for each guy.

“Yeah, it’s kind of the same rhythm we’re always in,” Elko said. “We talked about not really having ones and twos, so everybody’s getting reps out there, getting ready to go.”

Texas A&M has two good options

At the end of the day, the Texas A&M football team has two good options at QB. Conner Weigman and Marcel Reed have both led this team to big wins this season, and Mike Elko is confident no matter who they have in.

“I think we’re happy with where we’re at,” Elko said. “I think the kids understand what’s at stake. They certainly understand the challenge.”

When Reed was the starter for the Aggies while Weigman was hurt, he led the team to only wins and he got the season on track after a tough week one loss against Notre Dame. Then, Weigman came back and he led Texas A&M to a blowout win against then undefeated Missouri.

Weigman got the start against LSU over the weekend, but after struggling a bit, Reed was brought in and he gave the team the spark that they needed. He helped the Aggies erase a 10-point second half deficit, and they won the game by 15 points.

Texas A&M has two good QBs, and both are good options for this weekend's game against South Carolina. The Aggies and Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 ET on Saturday night from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, and the game will be airing on ABC. Texas A&M is currently favored by 2.5 points.