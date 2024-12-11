2024 was a frustrating season for Texas A&M football. Mike Elko and the Aggies looked like College Football Playoff contenders after an early-season stumble against Notre Dame before falling apart at the end of the season. Late-season loses to Auburn and Texas knocked the Aggies out of contention for the SEC Championship and a spot in the CFP.

Texas A&M nearly accomplished all of that despite uncertainty and drama at the quarterback position throughout. After dealing with an injury in the early part of the year, NFL Draft hopeful Conner Weigman was benched in favor of Marcel Reed behind center for the second half of the season. At the end of the year, Weigman entered the transfer portal.

Reed is just a redshirt freshman and played well for stretches for Texas A&M this season, but the Aggies are still bringing in some competition for the job this offseason. Former UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno has committed to come to College Station and play for Texas A&M according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Zeno started his career at Baylor before transferring to UAB. He had a good season in 2023, totaling 3,126 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 168 yards on the ground. Zeno played just four games in 2024 before announcing that he would be using a medical redshirt to enter the transfer portal.

Reed threw for 1,572 yards and 12 touchdowns to four picks in his first season as the starter while adding 501 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He is still expected to be the starter heading into the 2025 preseason, but Zeno gives Texas A&M a smart, veteran quarterback who can push Reed in camp and help him learn in year two as the main guy in College Station.

As a running quarterback, Marcel Reed also runs the risk of injury in a way that some pocket passers don't. He carried the ball 107 times this season (including sacks) despite not starting for the entire season. If Reed were to go down for any period of time, Texas A&M team would feel comfortable with Zeno under center.