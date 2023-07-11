Texas A&M football recruit Eric Karner is an imposing figure at 6-5, 220 lbs. 247Sports ranks the 4-star as the 20th-best tight end in the class of 2024 and compared him to Detroit Lions second-round draft pick Sam Laporta.

The main reason for the Laporta comparison is that Karner plays like more of a big, physical receiver with plus ball skills than a traditional tight end.

“Laporta was really a big high school receiver who converted. As such, Laporta is not a bigger, traditional tight end, but is an athletic pass catcher who can do a little of everything,” 247's Allen Trieu wrote. “While Karner projects more in a FLEX situation, his blocking makes us think he could also round out into an all-around guy like Laporta.”

Now, Sam Laporta has yet to play in the NFL, but was a productive player at Iowa. He caught 111 passes across his last two college seasons for 1327 yards and four touchdowns.

It's difficult to give Eric Karner an NFL comparison to a player who hasn't actually played in the NFL, but Karner is also similar in size and build to Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London. London had 866 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season with the Falcons last year. He was also a nightmare for opposing defenses at USC, so if Karner is anything like London, Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football are getting a great piece.

The rest of Trieu's scouting report for Karner reads:

“Really a big high school wideout who will convert to tight end come college Did play on the ball some but did a lot of his damage split out. Combines length with natural ball skills to win 50-50 balls. Shows twitch as a route runner and is not just a go-ball guy. Willing as a blocker and has some tenacity in that department. Has to get stronger still but as a baseline, the desire, approach and frame are all there. Will need to fill in and adjust to a higher level of competition in college. Will be a flex/move guy in college but should be a dangerous pass-catching threat.”